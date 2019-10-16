'If he don't die, it doesn't count': Jeremy Stephens issues chilling prediction ahead of UFC Boston co-main event (VIDEO)

UFC featherweight contender Jeremy Stephens is going all out for a crushing finish when he faces off against Mexican Yair Rodriguez in their UFC Boston rematch on Friday night.

Stephens and Rodriquez faced off in Mexico City on September 21 in a bout that was waved off after the very first exchange of the contest when an accidental eye-poke from the Mexican star rendered Stephens unable to continue. The fight was called off and ruled a no-contest after just 15 seconds.

Stephens was showered with missiles from the crowd as he was helped through the arena to the backstage area to receive treatment, and the two fighters had an angry altercation in the host hotel after Rodriguez appeared on television and appeared to cast doubt over the legitimacy of Stephens' injury.

It has left significant bad blood between the pair ahead of their swiftly-booked rematch this Friday night, with Stephens issuing some chilling words for his opponent.

"I'm gonna kill this kid," he told reporters at the open workouts in Boston.

"If he don't die, it doesn't count. That's what I'm thinking. It's always personal when you fight. This kid's trying to take money off my kid's table. What if I was coming into your house, taking food off your table and smacking your kid? That's the way I look at it.

"Personal? F**k yeah it's personal. It's a fight. You only get one check if you lose. You think this is a game? You think this is a sport? It's not a sport, it's fist fighting, bro. I'm fighting for my blood. I'm fighting for my family every time I step in there.

"I love to do this s**t, I love competing. I love fighting, but it's personal every time."