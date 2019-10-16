‘I apologize’: Bulgaria coach Balakov issues statement of apology following racism during England clash

Bulgarian coach Krasimir Balakov has issued an apology to the England team after a number of Bulgarian fans abused the team’s black players with monkey chants and Nazi salutes during their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia.

Balakov’s Bulgaria were hammered 6-0 by a rampant England performance in what was the nation’s heaviest home defeat, but the result was overshadowed by the actions of fans in the stands, which forced the match referee to halt the game twice in the first half in a bid to address the abuse being hurled down from the stands.

The governing body of European football UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Bulgaria, who staged the game in a part-closed stadium – a legacy of previous racist incidents in the ground.

After the match, Balakov refused to accept that racist chants were made, stating that he hadn’t heard anything from the Bulgarian fans, while criticizing the England fans for chanting during the Bulgarian national anthem.

But in an apparent U-turn, Balakov has now issued an apology via an email sent to reporters on Tuesday.

"I strongly condemn and reject racism as a norm of conduct that contradicts modern human relations," Balakov said.

"This is a prejudice that comes from the past that must be eradicated forever.

"I want to say something very clear: given that there have been insults on such a basis, I, as a coach of the national team, apologize to the English footballers and all those who feel hurt."

Balakov’s apology follows hot on the heels of the resignation of his former Bulgaria teammate Borislav Mihaylov, who had initially resisted calls to leave his post as the president of the Bulgarian Football Union by the country’s prime minister Boyko Borissov before eventually stepping down.

The now-former head of Bulgarian football had criticized England’s players for stating before the game that they would consider walking off the pitch if they experienced racist abuse, with Mihaylov accusing the English players of having a “fixation” with potential racist incidents.