Child's play: NFL star DK Metcalf wears 'pacifier' mouthguard in Seahawks' win over Browns

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is having a solid rookie season in the NFL but, rather than his play, it was his mouthguard that attracted most of the attention this past weekend.

Wide receiver Metcalf hit the headlines at the NFL Combine in the summer when his impressive receiving skills – and even more impressive physique – made him one of the standout performers in Indianapolis.

And while he has made a strong start to life in the NFL with the Seahawks, it was his mouthguard that drew the most attention as Seattle defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Metcalf's mouthguard looked a lot like a baby's dummy – known as a pacifier in the U.S. – as TV cameras zoomed in on the first-year star as he stood on the sideline with his mouthguard in his mouth.

One fan tweaked the photo with a little amateur Photoshopping to declare that "DK Metcalf is a baby," while another simply labelled the Seahawks receiver as "different."

dk metcalf is baby :) pic.twitter.com/M4ILHuRc6A — eephus (@EephusShow) October 13, 2019

Bruh 😂 DK Metcalf is different pic.twitter.com/AmPLk50cab — John (@JHeintz732) October 13, 2019

One fan, @WWEEddieR, took a not-so-subtle dig at Browns' quarterback Baker Mayfield, when he tweeted: "Why is DK Metcalf wearing Baker Mayfield's pacifier?"

Why is DK Metcalf wearing Baker Mayfield’s pacifier pic.twitter.com/AYibhgv3ab — Eddie 🇲🇽 (@WWEEddieR) October 13, 2019

And it turns out that Metcalf has more than one "pacifier" mouthguard, as eagle-eyed tweeter @ChrisHHowell pointed out.

DK Metcalf has multiple pacifier mouthguards pic.twitter.com/QsdzveZXIv — Chris Howell (@ChrisHHowell) October 13, 2019

But, while his mouthguard may attract the headlines, Metcalf is making all the right moves on the football field as he continues to impress with his play during the season.

DK Metcalf is a GROWN MAN 😤😤 @dkm14pic.twitter.com/Yoi8K9QXml — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2019