Return to Japan: Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko to face Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson at Bellator Japan (VIDEO)

Russian heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko will return to the arena that played host to so many of his successes as he takes on fellow PRIDE Fighting Championship legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson at Bellator Japan in Saitama.

The event takes place on December 29 at the Saitama Super Arena, and marks the first Bellator show to be held on Japanese soil as it pits together two of the most popular fighters from the now-defunct PRIDE era of mixed martial arts in Japan.

The bout between Fedor and 'Rampage' will be the main event of the show, which will also feature a trio of Bellator fighters, who will each face off against a fighting equivalent from the roster of Japan's biggest MMA promotion, Rizin Fighting Federation.

“For Bellator’s debut in Japan, we wanted to bring a massive event and fighters that the Japanese fans really connect with,” said Bellator President Scott Coker.

“Given the vast history of martial arts and MMA in Japan, and especially at Saitama Super Arena, this will be a very special show that no one will want to miss.

“This will, unquestionably, be a monumental event for Bellator and I am looking forward to the moment that Fedor and ‘Rampage’ walk out to a crowd that has known them since their careers began.

“I would also like to thank RIZIN for their help in making this event a possibility and we look forward to working together in the near future to showcase the best talent each organization has to offer.”