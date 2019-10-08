David vs Goliath: Follow the action as Russian club Tyumen takes on Barcelona in UEFA Futsal Champions league (LIVE VIDEO)

The main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League kicks off across Europe on Tuesday, and you can watch the action live as Russian side Tyumen lines up against Barcelona.

Tyumen is making its debut in the UEFA Futsal Champions League and have been drawn in Group 3, where they will face former Champions League winners Barca, Kazakhstan's Ayat and the hosts of the Path A matches, Lithuanian side Vytis.

The prospects for success are high, with the top three teams from each of the Groups 1 to 4 earning a spot in the elite round as the top 12-ranked teams, plus the teams ranked 16-19, do battle in Path A.

Path B sees the teams ranked 12-15, plus 20-22 lining up against the preliminary round qualifiers in Groups 5-8. The winners of each group in Path B will also progress to the elite round.

With Tyumen competing in Path A, they find themselves against the top competition in the tournament, but also have a bigger window to progress to the elite states.

Victory over Barca would go a long way to seeing them through to the next stage.

Watch the action live via the official local broadcast stream above.