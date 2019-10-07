Kiss-tiano: Cristiano Ronaldo gives Juventus teammate Paulo Dybala a peck on the cheek during post-match interview (VIDEO)

Juventus surged to the top of Serie A with a 2-1 win over previously undefeated Inter Milan on Sunday, with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating by planting a kiss on teammate Paulo Dybala after the match.

Inter went into the match at the San Siro with a perfect record in the Italian top division. But that record was snapped by a strong Juve display, with the team's two Argentinian hitmen producing the winning goals.

Dybala gave Juve a dream start after just four minutes, but Inter were handed a route back into the game after Matthijs De Ligt was penalized for handball and Lautaro Martinez made no mistake from the spot.

But Juve wouldn't be denied and Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to net the winner, rounding off a slick team move to put the visitors ahead with 10 minutes to go.

The win saw Juve move to the top of Serie A, and prompted Ronaldo's post-match peck on an unsuspecting Dybala's cheek during his post-match interview.

It showed that spirits in the Turin side were sky high, and the post-match comments of Inter boss and former Juve legend Antonio Conte will only serve to inspire them further.

"Juve is in another category from all points of view, we cannot compare to them," Conte admitted.

"The gap is there and it is important. We have won six games bringing the car to 200 miles per hour and we will try to do it again."

Matchwinner Higuain hailed his teammates' display, saying: "It was a great match for Juventus. Inter came from six victories but we played with great character and determination and luckily we managed to bring it home."