Social justice warrior Megan Rapinoe under fire for saying Virgil van Dijk should win player of the year ‘just for how cute he is’

US women’s football star Megan Rapinoe has been accused of hypocrisy after stating Virgil van Dijk should win the FIFA Best Men’s Player award “just for how cute he is.”

Rapinoe was named Best Women’s Player at the glitzy awards bash in Milan on Monday night, where Liverpool defender van Dijk was in the running for the men’s accolade.

READ MORE: Best in the world: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe win FIFA player of the year awards at Milan gala (VIDEO)

The Dutchman ultimately missed out, being pipped to the award by Barcelona legend Lionel Messi – but if Rapinoe had had her way, van Dijk would have cleaned up based on looks alone.

When asked ahead of the ceremony who she thought should win the men’s title, Rapinoe replied: “Ooo, I think Virgil, just for how cute he is.”

While likely said in an attempt at a joke, the comments were quickly picked up online as many – including UK TV personality Piers Morgan – called Rapinoe out for her supposed hypocrisy, given she is a loud campaigner for equality and social justice.

“Of course, if Virgil said this about Ms Rapinoe, she'd accuse him of being a sexist pig.....,” Morgan wrote in a tweet which has racked up almost 40,000 likes.

Of course, if Virgil said this about Ms Rapinoe, she'd accuse him of being a sexist pig..... https://t.co/NOV1xJB4jJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2019

Another person wrote: “Imagine that Messi and Ronaldo said Megan Rapinoe should win The Best FIFA Women's Player because of how cute she is... The streets of Milan will be filled with feminists protesting for equality.”

Imagine that Messi and Ronaldo said Megan Rapinoe should win The Best FIFA Women's Player because of how cute she is...



The streets of Milan will be filled with feminists protesting for equality. #FIFAFootballAwardspic.twitter.com/ks4GYKPtHQ — The Rayo Kasali (@RayoKasali) September 23, 2019

After picking up her player of the year award, World Cup winner Rapinoe, 34, used her acceptance speech to call for an end to racism and homophobia, telling the great and the good of the football world: "We have a unique opportunity to use this beautiful game to change the world for the better. Do something. Do anything."