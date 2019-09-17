 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zenit star Sardar Azmoun scores first goal of Champions League season (VIDEO)

Published time: 17 Sep, 2019 18:01 Edited time: 17 Sep, 2019 18:49
REUTERS / Anton Vaganov
The honor of scoring the first goal of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League season went to Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg and their Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun.

Azmoun handed his team the lead at Lyon in the 41st minute of their Group G clash, playing a lovely one-two with strike partner Artem Dzyuba on the edge of the box before slotting past Anthony Lopes with the outside of his boot.

The goal from the 24-year-old Iranian international meant Russian champions Zenit headed in 1-0 to the good at half-time at Parc Olympique Lyonnais.

The second half started badly for Zenit and Azmoun, however, as he was forced off injured shortly after the break.

His replacement Magomed Ozdoev then fouled Lyon winger Memphis Depay to concede a penalty just three minutes after coming on, with the Dutchman converting the spot-kick to level the scores.

But Zenit weathered some late Lyon pressure to earn a creditable draw, in what was their first game back in Europe’s premier club competition after a three-year break.

Their next Champions League meeting is with Portuguese side Benfica at home before traveling to Germany to play RB Leipzig.   

