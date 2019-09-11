 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Slugfest to smutfest: Tyson Fury teases possible future in porn in Mike Tyson interview

Published time: 11 Sep, 2019 15:10
File Photo: © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski; right: Tyson Fury © AFP / Steve Marcus
Boxing heavyweight Tyson Fury is making headlines again; not for his pugilistic prowess but his notoriously naughty sense of humor, as he hinted that he might be considering a move to the porn industry when he hangs up his gloves.

Manchester’s own ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury is busy preparing for a heavyweight showdown against unbeaten Swedish boxer Otto Wallin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, but took time out to do some promo work, during which he let slip his sultry ambitions. 

Used to taking it on the chin in the ring, Fury made the cheeky revelation while speaking to boxing legend Mike Tyson on his podcast ‘Hotboxin.’

“Do you think your agent could put you in a movie?” Tyson asked the heavyweight contender. “Go on the set and hang out?”

Tyson’s co-host and former NFL offensive tackle Eben Britton then asked the Gypsy King if he could see himself acting after he hangs up his gloves. 

“Not really, to be fair,” Fury replied. “You never know what the future holds though… Maybe if it was a pornographic movie.”

All joking aside, Fury told Tyson that he wants to set up a ‘heavyweight fight club’ when he retires, where he could bring in talent from around the globe and polish them up and turn them into future champions, “like a heavyweight feeding ground.”

