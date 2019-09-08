So Canadian! Andreescu apologizing for beating Serena stirs social media

After Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams in the US Open final she told American fans she was “sorry” for depriving their player of the victory, opening the flood of twitter comments over how Canadian it was.

“I know you guys wanted Serena to win... I’m sorry,” said the teen to the crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium with Williams by her side.

The words apparently made her countrymen even more proud than her winning.

“Now that’s how a Canadian delivers a Grand Slam champion’s winner’s speech,” tweeted official Tennis Canada account.

Others called the move “the most Canadian thing ever” and Typical Canadian.

Bianca apologizing to the US Open crowd for beating Serena is the most Canadian thing ever. — Conor McKenna (@mckennaconor) September 7, 2019

Most Canadian answer in sports history. I’m sorry for winning. — Dan McHardie (@mchardie) September 7, 2019

The responses ranged from proud admiration to amusement to eye-rolling as Americans often joke about their Northern neighbors apologizing for everything.

Canadians also didn’t miss a chance to remind that they won NBA Championship this year as well.

Dear USA,



We’ve taken the NBA Championship and the US Open. You can have both back if you just please return the Stanley Cup unharmed.



Sorry,



Canada — Arch (@Archaeologuy) September 7, 2019

