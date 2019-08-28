‘There's no bandwagon you won’t jump on!’ Corbyn branded 'doughnut' over sentimental football tweets

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been lampooned for showing gushing concern over recently-extinct English football team Bury FC, with cynics accusing ‘Jezza’ of political point scoring in the midst of the club’s demise.

Bury were on Wednesday expelled from the English Football League after 125 years of existence after last-gasp takeover negotiations collapsed, with the club having racked up millions of pounds of debt through mismanagement.

Getting in on the grief was Corbyn, who pledged support from his party and promised Labour would give fans of the club a voice in matters going forward.

It's desperately sad that Bury has been expelled from the football league, sad for the fans and the town.



It's more than just a football club, it's an institution in the community.



Labour will make sure supporters have a say in how their clubs are run. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 27, 2019

“It's desperately sad that Bury has been expelled from the football league, sad for the fans and the town,” the politician wrote to his 2 million followers.

“It's more than just a football club, it's an institution in the community. Labour will make sure supporters have a say in how their clubs are run.”

Corbyn has previously been criticized for jumping on random topics that resonate with youth and working class voting populations to garner favor among those groups, and the reaction to this tweet was no different.

Political point scoring in the demise of a football club you are a doughnut mate — Max (@maxpalmer__) August 27, 2019

JOG ON CLOWN, THERE IS NO BANDWAGON YOU ARE NOT PREPARED TO JUMP ON — Julie 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 (@JBP6575) August 28, 2019

Never one to miss a bandwagon !!! — Andy Duckworth (@AndyDuck2509) August 27, 2019

You will literally jump on any hot topic for votes. I will not vote Labour with you as the leader. Clown. — Scott (@scotth95_) August 27, 2019

Can't help themselves can they. A community has lost its club, people have lost their livelihood and they see it as potential to gain votes...pathetic — Mike Tally (@TallyLad) August 27, 2019

Christ. He is even going to hijack and run football clubs with his wizardry powers of excellence and knowing better on everything. 🤪🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🧙‍♂️🤪 — RuleBrexitannia (@RuleBrexitannia) August 27, 2019

Nothing is beyond you is it, nothing. You politicise everything. — mark talbot 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheMarkTalbot) August 28, 2019

Crikey, yet another bandwagon

Why don't you promise to nationalise them,along with everything else — keithwebster (@websterssay) August 27, 2019

‘Jezza’ didn’t stop there, he then followed up with a tweet about neighboring football club and fellow League One outfit Bolton Wanderers, who were also faced with a winding up order but have been given a two week deadline extension to find a buyer.

Unsurprisingly, the football fraternity and Twitterati greeted that with typically frosty reception, again calling out Corbyn for playing politics with the issue.

Let's hope the two week extension for Bolton means that historic club can be saved. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) August 27, 2019

Stop making this a cheap political point scoring exercise.. — Dan Green (@Yaktrick17) August 27, 2019

Corbyn’s football tweets are reminiscent to when his prior political opponent Theresa May, who was shown the proverbial red card on social media when she tried to muscle in on English football teams’ success in Europe.

In May, May quipped: "It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers..." along a characteristically cringe-worthy video of her kicking a ball around with schoolchildren.