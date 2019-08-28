 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘There's no bandwagon you won’t jump on!’ Corbyn branded 'doughnut' over sentimental football tweets

Published time: 28 Aug, 2019 12:18
Reuters / TOBY MELVILLE
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been lampooned for showing gushing concern over recently-extinct English football team Bury FC, with cynics accusing ‘Jezza’ of political point scoring in the midst of the club’s demise.

Bury were on Wednesday expelled from the English Football League after 125 years of existence after last-gasp takeover negotiations collapsed, with the club having racked up millions of pounds of debt through mismanagement.

Getting in on the grief was Corbyn, who pledged support from his party and promised Labour would give fans of the club a voice in matters going forward.

“It's desperately sad that Bury has been expelled from the football league, sad for the fans and the town,” the politician wrote to his 2 million followers.

“It's more than just a football club, it's an institution in the community. Labour will make sure supporters have a say in how their clubs are run.”

Corbyn has previously been criticized for jumping on random topics that resonate with youth and working class voting populations to garner favor among those groups, and the reaction to this tweet was no different.

‘Jezza’ didn’t stop there, he then followed up with a tweet about neighboring football club and fellow League One outfit Bolton Wanderers, who were also faced with a winding up order but have been given a two week deadline extension to find a buyer. 

Unsurprisingly, the football fraternity and Twitterati greeted that with typically frosty reception, again calling out Corbyn for playing politics with the issue. 

Corbyn’s football tweets are reminiscent to when his prior political opponent Theresa May, who was shown the proverbial red card on social media when she tried to muscle in on English football teams’ success in Europe.

In May, May quipped: "It’s been a historic week for English football, with Liverpool, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea inspiring children, adults, Prime Ministers..." along a characteristically cringe-worthy video of her kicking a ball around with schoolchildren.

