 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Fury as MMA referee appears to ignore fighter tapping out THREE TIMES during brutal barrage (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Aug, 2019 17:01
Get short URL
Fury as MMA referee appears to ignore fighter tapping out THREE TIMES during brutal barrage (VIDEO)
© Screenshot Twitter UFC Fight Pass
MMA referee Jorge Alonso has been criticized after appearing to ignore a fighter tapping out three times amid a ground-and-pound barrage at the Titan FC 56 event in Florida.

Alonso was in charge for the featherweight bout between Landon Quinones and Calvin Glover in Fort Lauderdale, which Quinones won in the first round with a series of strikes on his stricken opponent.

But despite the dominant nature of victory for Quinones , the bout will largely be remembered for Alonso’s bizarre refereeing as he seemingly ignored or failed to notice Glover tapping at least three times as he shipped heavy punishment on the deck.

Fight commentator Jimmy Smith could be heard imploring Alonso to step in, shouting: “He tapped at least three times!”

Social media users also piled in on the official, with some saying he should “never referee again.”

Alonso does not lack experience, refereeing since 2003, according to Tapology.com

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies