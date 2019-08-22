 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Russian junior skaters make brilliant debut at season-opening Grand Prix event (VIDEO)

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 17:00
Get short URL
Russian junior skaters make brilliant debut at season-opening Grand Prix event (VIDEO)
Kamila Valieva © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
Russian figure skaters Kamila Valieva and Maiia Khromykh have successfully debuted at international level taking places in the women’s short program at the season-opening junior Grand Prix stage in Courchevel, France.

Valieva captivated the crowd with her mesmerizing Picasso-inspired routine ‘Girl on the ball’ which was staged by Russia’s famed coach Eteri Tutberidze.

Also on rt.com Picture perfect: Russian 13yo sensation Valieva wows figure skating world with Picasso routine

The 13-year-old rising star effortlessly coped with a double axel and triple loop in the beginning of her routine before falling on a triple lutz which should have been performed in combination with a triple toe-loop.

Despite making a noticeable mistake which didn’t go unnoticed by the strict judges Valieva posted quite a decent sum of 62.31 points which brought her to third place in the standings.

One more representative of Russia, Maiia Kromykh, who also made an international debut in France, delivered a more confident performance than her teammate, perfectly landing a triple lutz in combination with a triple toe-loop.

A slight mistake on a triple loop didn’t seriously affect her final score of 67.72 points which turned out to be the highest score of the day.

South Korea’s Seoyeong Wi got the second-best result in the short program, scoring 65.75 points and separating the two Russian competitors in the final protocol.

The competition continues on Saturday with the ladies presenting their free programs.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies