'Time to consider a divorce': Ex-IndyCar driver Pickens calls for Pocono ban after horror smash

Published time: 19 Aug, 2019 15:32
Robert Pickens lost the use of his legs in a crash at the Pocono track a year ago and has called for the Pocono Raceway to be removed from the IndyCar schedule after another high-speed crash at the Pennsylvania track.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Felix Rosenqvist was rushed to hospital after a five-car accident on the opening lap at the raceway nicknamed 'The Tricky Triangle' on Sunday, which has led to calls from numerous drivers who state that the track isn't compatible with IndyCar racing. 

Pickens was paralyzed from the waist down following a crash on the same track last August. English driver Justin Wilson was killed at Pocono in 2015 after being struck by debris from the wreckage of another crashed car. 

"How many times do we have to go through the same situation before we can all accept that an IndyCar should not race at Pocono?" Wickens wrote on Twitter of the latest potentially serious incident at the raceway.

"It's just a toxic relationship and maybe it’s time to consider a divorce. I’m very relieved (to my knowledge) that everyone is okay from that scary crash."

American driver Sage Karem, whose crash in 2015 led to the incident which claimed Wilson's life, also spoke of his uneasiness at the track on social media.

"Glad to see everyone is ok," he wrote on Twitter.

"Never a good feeling when you see something like that especially when it’s your brothers. Think the answer is clear that we should not be here. In my opinion that question was answered a while ago.

"I don’t want people to think that I dislike Pocono. I think it’s a great track it’s just not meant for Indycars. We need to be smart and move on and go to tracks that fit these cars. I love oval racing and want it in Indycar I just simply don’t love Indycar at Pocono."

Alexander Rossi, a contender to win this year's IndyCar crown, blamed Sunday's accident on erratic driving from fellow Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato, telling the media after the race that Sato's actions were unacceptable. 

"I can't even begin to understand after last year how Takuma thinks any sort of driving like that is acceptable," he said.

"To turn across two cars at that speed at that corner, in a 500-mile race, is disgraceful and upsetting. It might have cost me this championship."

Australian racer Will Power claimed the win once Sunday's race was completed, but it seems that calls to remove the controversial raceway from the IndyCar season are growing louder.

