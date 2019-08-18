Former-NFL star Cedric Benson dies in motorcycle accident

Former Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers running back Cedric Benson has been confirmed as one of two people killed in a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas, according to reports. The sports star was 36.

Emergency services responded to a call at 10:20 pm local time, after reports of a minivan pulling out from a crossroads and striking a passing motorcycle, according to police.

Benson and a 30-year-old female passenger were declared dead at the scene. His death was confirmed by his brother online, while two other adults also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

News of Benson's death soon filtered through social media, where numerous former teammates and coaches paid tribute to the player.

"We lost a great one way too soon," Mack Brown, Benson's coach at the University of Texas, wrote, while former Bengals teammate Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson posted an image of Benson to his personal Twitter page.

Cedric Benson's brother posted to confirm the news about his brother. It was reportedly a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/EL3saAn77D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

Benson had posted an image to his Instagram Story on Saturday showing a picture of his motorcycle along with the caption, 'My Saturday evening.'

After a successful college career which saw him gain the second most rushing yards in Texas Longhorns history (5,540 yards in four seasons), as well as the second most touchdowns (64), Benson entered the NFL draft in 2005 and was chosen as the fourth overall pick by the Chicago Bears.

However, it was when he moved to the Cincinnati Bengals in 2008 that he began to show his full potential. He had three consecutive 1000+ yard seasons in his four years with the team before making five appearances in his final year in the NFL, with the Green Bay Packers in 2012.