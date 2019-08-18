'Gonna be a long season': Frustration as gritty Leicester deny new Chelsea boss Lampard first win

Frank Lampard is still without a win three games into his tenure as Chelsea's head coach after a second half Wilfred Ndidi header canceled out an opener from Mason Mount to increase the pressure on the club's new boss.

Chelsea started swiftly in the opening exchanges, repeatedly opening Leicester up before Mason Mount capitalized on a defensive lapse from Ndidi to poke his first ever goal for the club in on seven minutes, as a delighted Lampard pumped his fist into the air in celebration.

Also on rt.com #LampardOut trends on Twitter after ONE GAME as Chelsea only draw friendly in Ireland under new boss

The bright start, coupled with an impressive 120-minute performance against Liverpool in midweek, restored the feel-good factor around Stamford Bridge after the shellacking by Manchester United last weekend.

Whether it is down to the transfer ban currently imposed on the club or Lampard's fondness to promote youth, or perhaps both, academy graduate Mount is one of the club's youngsters who have been thrust into the first team and the 20-year-old was exceptional for large parts of the game.

Chelsea’s first Premier League goal of the Frank Lampard era is scored by 20-year-old Mason Mount on his home debut.



UNFORGETTABLE MOMENT 🙌💙#CHELEIpic.twitter.com/F4lHobGqgn — TREQUARTISTA (@TheSporTalk) August 18, 2019

Mount's impact could have been even more influential had he not powered a point blank header at Kasper Schmeichel following a smart center by Pedro.

However, much like at Old Trafford last week Chelsea's brisk opening pace soon gave way to a more ponderous mood, which allowed Leicester –and the outstanding James Maddison– back into the game.

Lampard: "It felt great (walking out for the first time again). It was obviously a bit special managing the club, and to come back to Stamford Bridge... Thanks very much to the fans, but I'm here to try and win games." — Dan Levene (@danlevene) August 18, 2019

"We had a fantastic start, could be two or three goals up but after that we let Leicester back into the game... We have to improve, this is a process and we’ll need a little bit of time"



- Frank Lampard #CHELEIpic.twitter.com/drhr1dSzjn — Premier League (@premierleague) August 18, 2019

The zippy passing which defined Chelsea's opening 25 minutes was no longer going to feet, as Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers instructed his midfield to drift wider to create more space in the middle for Maddison and the always dangerous Vardy.

Leicester's increased pressure paid off on 57 minutes when Ndidi made up for his first half error by thundering a set piece header past Kepa's left hand. Vardy came close to stealing all three points late but his low drive fizzed past the left post.

Also on rt.com 'Bogus': Real Madrid fans in shock as Luka Modric issued first-ever straight red card (VIDEO)

Lampard threw caution to the wind late in the game as he searched for the first victory of his Chelsea managerial career but substitutes Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic and the particularly dreadful Willian failed to conjure any significant chances.

The novice coach's pursuit of a win will continue until next Saturday at least, when Lampard takes his team to Norwich City, and one gets the sense that things might get worse before they get better at Stamford Bridge this season - a sentiment echoed by several football fans online.

Chelsea may not be the powerhouse of recent times, but hitherto they’ve been flippin’ entertaining to watch under Lampard — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 18, 2019

Instead of willian,lampard should have subbed himself on...

😂😂😂#CHELEIpic.twitter.com/ECAA0jAalw — ping pong official 🇰🇪 (@pauliddiali) August 18, 2019

Gonna be a long season for Lampard, no banter but selling Luiz to us might come back to bite them, I love it though I can’t lie 🤣🤣🔴⚪️ — The Peoples Champion (@TroopzAFC) August 18, 2019