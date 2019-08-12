Fighting talk: Watch the Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua II press conference from London

Watch the news unfold live as a press conference takes place to announce more about the hotly anticipated world heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua.

The press conference in London, England will take place at 2:15pm BST, 9:15am ET, with big news expected about the upcoming rematch between the pair.

Ruiz Jr shocked the world when he stepped in at short notice to replace the suspended Jarrell Miller and stopped Joshua via seventh-round TKO as the unfancied American dethroned the British superstar to capture the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles in a stunning upset.

Talk of a rematch started almost immediately, with news soon following that suggested Joshua's team had inserted a rematch clause into Ruiz's contract for their first meeting.

Now the pair are set to face off for a second time, but there have been disagreements over the terms of the deal.

It was confirmed that the bout had been agreed to be staged in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia in December, but Ruiz is reportedly refusing to sign a contract unless he gets more than the reported $9.7 million he agreed to in the original bout contract.

It remains to be seen whether those issues have been ironed out, but more details are sure to be forthcoming at the London press conference, which you can watch via the video player above.