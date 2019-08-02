Ronaldo says Juve teammate Dybala ‘must move to Man Utd to become a champion’ – reports

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly implored his teammate Paulo Dybala to join his former club Manchester United this summer if he wants to 'become a champion' amid interest in the Argentine from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is said to have made the comments in a Juventus players' WhatsApp group as the club's hierarchy continue to negotiate a deal which would see Manchester United's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku move in the opposite direction.

Dybala is understood to be close to agreeing terms with United's negotiators but is also generally reluctant to leave Juventus after four successful seasons in Turin.

However, the arrival of Ronaldo from Real Madrid a year ago impacted Dybala's status as a first-team regular, as he scored just five Serie A goals in the shadow of the Portuguese.

And if he is to leave Italy for pastures new, Ronaldo appears to be happy to recommend England's northwest. According to the Daily Mail, he told Dybala that he "became a champion" during his six years in England and believes that the 25-year-old has the talent to replicate his achievements.

Despite having spent a year in Italy, Ronaldo has assumed the role of one of Juventus' leaders. He has already had an impact on the club's transfer policy this season after forward Moise Kean asked the five-time Ballon d'Or winniner for advice regarding a potential move to Everton.

Ronaldo was also credited with helping persuade teenage Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt to move to Juventus from Ajax following a string of impressive performances in the Champions League.

Also on rt.com 'Agent Ronaldo': Juve fans praise Cristiano for his part in deal for teenage sensation De Ligt

If Ronaldo indeed helps sanction a move for Dybala to Old Trafford it will delight the red half of Manchester, but how will Juventus supporters react to losing one of Italian football's best young talents on the recommendation of a player 10 years his senior?

Dybala has won nine trophies during his four-year spell in Italy - the same number that Ronaldo managed during his time at Manchester United but the English club's absence from this upcoming season's Champions League means that Dybala would have to manage his own expectations when it comes to Ronaldo's advice of 'becoming a champion' - for the time being, at least.