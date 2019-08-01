Aussie batsman Smith defies ‘cry baby’ masks & sand paper jibes to hit century on Ashes comeback

Australian batsman Steve Smith hit a superb 144 to drag his team back from the brink against England on the first day of the Ashes amid a feisty reception from fans at Edgbaston.

The Australians looked in serious trouble after slumping to 122-8 but Smith was imperious as he guided them to a far more respectable 284 all-out with a superb innings.

It was a remarkable innings from former skipper Smith, who along with teammates David Warner and Cameron Bancroft was making a Test comeback following a one-year ban for ball-tampering against South Africa in March of last year.

READ MORE: ‘You scumbag!’ Journalist abused online after being mistaken for cheating cricket captain

English fans at a raucous Edgbaston predictably played on the scandal, with some wearing T-shirts bearing the image of Smith’s tearful face from the famous apology he made on returning home following last year's shame.

Crying Steve Smith in the Hollies Stand at Edgbaston. Utter genius#TheAshespic.twitter.com/pjJC1Z9lVp — Ian B #GTTO (@ijbrads66) August 1, 2019

Other members of England's 'Barmy Army' also waved pieces of sandpaper in the air to goad the Aussies over their previous ball-tampering, while the atmosphere reached fever pitch as England ripped through the Aussie opening order and seemed set to restrict the visitors to a low first innings score.

However, Smith defied the jeers to steady the ship remarkably, and was helped by veteran tail-ender Peter Siddle, who hit 44.

Stuart Broad took five wickets for England, who saw pace bowler James Anderson limited to just four overs after suffering a calf injury.

The hosts finished the day 10-0 in reply to the Australians - although most the talk was about a fine comeback knock from Smith.

So @TheBarmyArmy were singing "You're gonna cry in a minute" to Steve Smith all day long.



And guess what? They were right.



Tears of pure joy 😉 #Ashespic.twitter.com/AZcasITapw — JΛKE BUCKLEY 🇦🇺 (@TheMasterBucks) August 1, 2019

What a return to Test cricket for Steve Smith!



He reaches his 24th Test hundred, his ninth against England! 👏https://t.co/c8QwnUBjz1 | #ENGvAUS | #Ashespic.twitter.com/hj1Vuwn0q7 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 1, 2019

They booed!

They mocked!

They showed sandpaper!

No Problems Says - Steve Smith's bat!



Steve Smith Bloody Deserves this century! My Man. 😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️#ENGvAUS#Ashespic.twitter.com/idSKBTrOly — Shubham Bajpai (@iamShubhbajpai) August 1, 2019

What a 100 for Steve Smith. Under difficult conditions, arguably one of the best batsman in Test Cricket. #Ashes — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2019

Incredible day of Test cricket. England on top at 122-8. Sheer determination from Steve Smith to take them to 284 and 💯 on return. And Broad outstanding with 5 wickets. #lovetestcricket — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 1, 2019