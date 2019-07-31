WATCH: Fenerbahce skipper storms off pitch after being booed by OWN fans in Bayern hammering

Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar responded furiously to being booed by his own team’s fans as he tried to storm off the pitch during the demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich in the pre-season Audi Cup.

The Turkish side were 6-1 down to the German champions after 71 minutes at Allianz Arena when Dirar, wearing the captain’s armband, received the ball on the left wing.

The Moroccan was roundly jeered and whistled by fans, and reacted by signaling to his teammates before kicking the ball out of play and attempting to leave the pitch.

Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal tried to reason with Dirar, shoving the player back while teammate Emre Belezoglu and Bayern forward Thomas Mueller also intervened.

Absolute scenes in the Audi Cup.



Fenerbahce's Nabil Dirar tries to leave the pitch after being booed by his own fans.



He was stopped and forced back on by manager Ersun Yanal and summer signing Emre Belezoğlu.pic.twitter.com/3XoHAGa3F9 — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) July 30, 2019

Captain Nabil #Dirar wants to quit the match because #Bayern trashed #Fener 6-1 and Fener fans started booeing their team.

Really shameful behaviour, act like a captain when you wear the armband!

Thomas #Müller showed what a great sportsman he is, he motivated Dirar to continue. https://t.co/grelrq6Wb4 — MorFootball (@morfootball_) July 30, 2019

Manager Yanal then encouraged fans to back the team, and 33-year-old winger Dirar was eventually persuaded to play on and finished the match.

Fenerbahce face Real Madrid in the third-place playoff of the pre-season tournament, while Bayern meet Tottenham in the final after they beat Spanish giants Real 1-0 in their game on Tuesday.