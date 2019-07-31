 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

WATCH: Fenerbahce skipper storms off pitch after being booed by OWN fans in Bayern hammering

Published time: 31 Jul, 2019 10:19
Get short URL
WATCH: Fenerbahce skipper storms off pitch after being booed by OWN fans in Bayern hammering
© Global Look Press / Michael Weber
Fenerbahce winger Nabil Dirar responded furiously to being booed by his own team’s fans as he tried to storm off the pitch during the demolition at the hands of Bayern Munich in the pre-season Audi Cup.

The Turkish side were 6-1 down to the German champions after 71 minutes at Allianz Arena when Dirar, wearing the captain’s armband, received the ball on the left wing.

The Moroccan was roundly jeered and whistled by fans, and reacted by signaling to his teammates before kicking the ball out of play and attempting to leave the pitch.

Fenerbahce coach Ersun Yanal tried to reason with Dirar, shoving the player back while teammate Emre Belezoglu and Bayern forward Thomas Mueller also intervened.

Manager Yanal then encouraged fans to back the team, and 33-year-old winger Dirar was eventually persuaded to play on and finished the match.

Fenerbahce face Real Madrid in the third-place playoff of the pre-season tournament, while Bayern meet Tottenham in the final after they beat Spanish giants Real 1-0 in their game on Tuesday.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies