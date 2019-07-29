Dead man found at house belonging to Arsenal star Mohamed Elneny 

Egyptian authorities were called to a home belonging to Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny, after the player’s father found a dead body "on the patio."

Reports from Egypt suggest that the man, whose body had been lying at the house for five days, was likely electrocuted as he tried to steal cables from the property near the city of Mahalla Al-Kubra, 62 miles north of Cairo, which had been undergoing conversion work into an office for a charity.

Elneny was absent from Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat against Lyon at the weekend but this is not thought to be connected to the incident. The Arsenal midfielder only recently returned to England, after his Africa Cup of Nations duty for Egypt.

Arsenal team-mates Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil also experienced distressing events in recent days, when their car was attacked by knife-wielding thugs in London.

Elneny’s father Nasser is said to have reassured the Arsenal man in a phone call that the local prosecutor’s office believes the incident was an accident and the case will be closed.