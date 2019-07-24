‘Had no idea it was true’: Former world snooker champ ridiculed for ‘Chernobyl’ series admission

Australian former world snooker champion Neil Robertson has been ridiculed online after incredibly admitting he was unaware that acclaimed HBO series ‘Chernobyl’ was based on true events.

Snooker star Robertson, 37, shared his admiration for the show on Twitter, but claimed that he did not realize it was based on real events until the very end of the series.

“Just finished watching Chernobyl. Wow that was fantastic! Had no idea it was actually true until the end clips,” the Aussie wrote to his 111,000 followers.

That prompted widespread bemusement, with some suggesting other factually-based films and TV shows he might want to check out, such as 'Titanic'.

Others pondered whether the most famous nuclear disaster of all time - which happened near the city of Pripyat in northern Ukraine on April 26, 1986 - could really have passed Robertson by, even being born as far away as he was in Australia.

But the snooker star remained adamant that he really was unaware of one of the most talked-about tragedies in recent decades.

HBO series ‘Chernobyl’ has won widespread acclaim, and is the highest-rated show ever on the popular IMDB website with a score of 9.5.

So good, it even gets the seal of approval from snooker players who had no idea it actually happened...