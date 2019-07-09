Greatest race ever? 'World's fastest T-Rex' contest takes place at racetrack in Washington (VIDEO)
The Emerald Downs Racetrack & Casino is a thoroughbred racecourse that usually holds equestrian meets and occasional dog shows, like any other usual racecourse.
That briefly changed when it hosted the bizarre 'T-Rex race' between 25 members of a pest control company last weekend.
Despite becoming extinct around 65 million years ago, the 'world's fastest T-Rex' was decided when the title went to an unnamed runner wearing number 13, who won by a neck.
The race went down well with observers, with some dinosaur-racing enthusiasts saying they would gladly see the event replace normal horse racing.
I'm so sad I missed this! Would be 100% fine replacing horse racing with this 🤣🦖https://t.co/kS6MAZrlqt— Jenn Panattoni (@panattoni_) July 9, 2019
If you haven't seen the T-rex racing at #EmeraldDowns then what are you even doing with your life!!https://t.co/I9USdPXbSi— TwoDudes Gaming (@gaming_twodudes) July 9, 2019
Its not the only The racetrack also holds unconventional canine race meets for beagles, wiener dog and "wiener wannabe" breeds.