Greatest race ever? 'World's fastest T-Rex' contest takes place at racetrack in Washington (VIDEO)

Yes, T-Rex racing is a thing, and it just might be the greatest race you've ever seen, as 25 participants donned outfits at a racetrack in Auburn, Washington, to determine the 'world's fastest T-Rex'.

The Emerald Downs Racetrack & Casino is a thoroughbred racecourse that usually holds equestrian meets and occasional dog shows, like any other usual racecourse.

That briefly changed when it hosted the bizarre 'T-Rex race' between 25 members of a pest control company last weekend.

Despite becoming extinct around 65 million years ago, the 'world's fastest T-Rex' was decided when the title went to an unnamed runner wearing number 13, who won by a neck.

The race went down well with observers, with some dinosaur-racing enthusiasts saying they would gladly see the event replace normal horse racing.

I'm so sad I missed this! Would be 100% fine replacing horse racing with this 🤣🦖https://t.co/kS6MAZrlqt — Jenn Panattoni (@panattoni_) July 9, 2019

If you haven't seen the T-rex racing at #EmeraldDowns then what are you even doing with your life!!https://t.co/I9USdPXbSi — TwoDudes Gaming (@gaming_twodudes) July 9, 2019

Its not the only The racetrack also holds unconventional canine race meets for beagles, wiener dog and "wiener wannabe" breeds.