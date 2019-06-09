IAAF extends Russia ban despite 6 months passed since WADA reinstatement

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has extended its ban on Russia, despite the country being readmitted to the World Anti-doping Agency more than six months ago.

The IAAF ban on the Russian athletics federation (RUSAF) has been in place since November 2015, after allegations surfaced of widespread doping practices.

Following extensive investigations, as well as Russia missing several major international tournaments at which its athletes were only eligible to compete as neutrals, WADA reinstated the country in September.

Russia had its Olympic membership restored after the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

However, the IAAF is yet to follow suit, maintaining its ban on Russia for the 11th time after a vote by its council in Monaco this weekend.

The chairman of the organization’s task force on Russia, Rune Anderson, said that there would be no change in status, amid claims that two Russian coaches and one doctor banned for doping remain involved with athletes, Reuters reported.

Russia will be hoping the issue can be resolved ahead of the IAAF World Championships, which begin in Doha at the end of September.

At the same meeting at the weekend, the IAAF confirmed its plans to rebrand as 'World Athletics', unveiling its new logo and name.