Football for Friendship: ‘Antiguan Racers’ become first victors in Madrid

The Football for Friendship tournament has concluded in the Spanish capital Madrid, with children from 57 states participating in the celebration of the beautiful game ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in the city.

Madrid is abuzz with football as Liverpool and Tottenham prepare to meet in the European showpiece at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday night.

And on a blazing hot Saturday morning, locals and fans of both teams were treated to a scintillating early final – right in the city’s central square, Plaza Mayor.

That was the venue for the Football for Friendship tournament’s finale.

Two teams, comprised of youngsters from across the world, made it into the showcase match – bearing quite exotic names, “Tazmanian Devils” versus “Antiguan Racers”.

The match kicked off at noon, with temperatures already hitting 30C (86F).

But that was not a deterrent for the young footballers, who put on an impressive clash – eventually decided by a penalty shootout.

And that’s where the “Antiguan Racers” came out on top, beating their Tazmanian opponents by four goals to two.

The winners received the much-coveted trophy from the hands of a legend of the beautiful game, ex-Brazil and Real Madrid left-back Roberto Carlos, who said that he was happy to have the opportunity to witness young talent in action and present the victors with the cup.

The Football for Friendship tournament and social program has been in existence for seven years already, run by Russian company Gazprom, and has been growing every year – with 5,000 children from across the planet taking part in the event this time.

The organizers aim at not only popularizing the beautiful game, but also instilling important values – such as humanity, devotion and fairness – among youngsters.

Some of the program’s participants – like Juventus youth team striker Luka Markovic – have gone on to play for professional clubs.