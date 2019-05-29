Ukranian tennis player slapped with lifetime ban for match-fixing

Ukranian tennis player Helen Ploskina has been handed a lifetime ban after being found guilty of match-fixing by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), an anti-corruption body responsible for investigating match-fixing in tennis.

The 22-year-old player, who is currently ranked 821 the world in women’s singles has also been fined $20,000 for the committed offenses, which also included failing to report knowledge of corruption and failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation.

The TIU investigation discovered that Ploskina “introduced another player to a corruptor, who offered that individual payment in return for agreeing to fix the outcome of matches.”

“The sanction and fine were imposed in a decision issued today, 28 May 2019, by independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer Ian Mill QC. As a result, and with immediate effect, the player is permanently excluded from competing in or attending any sanctioned event organized or recognized by the governing bodies of the sport,” the statement reads.

The Ukrainian, who had a career-high WTA ranking of 698 in 2014, violated anti-corruption rules in 2016 and will be prohibited from taking part in any professional tennis tournament ever.