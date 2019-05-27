Serena Williams drops first set to Russian underdog Diatchenko

US tennis legend Serena Williams has had a dramatic start to her bid for the 24th Grand Slam title, losing the first set of her opening French Open match to unseeded Russian player Vitalia Diatchenko.

READ MORE: Meet Vitalia Diatchenko - 5 things you need to know about Serena Williams' French Open opponent

The 28-year-old Russian has stunned the former world number one with her powerful hits prompting Williams to make multiple unforced errors.

Diatchenko broke her opponent twice in the first set to take a lead in the match winning the match opener 6-2.

Chatrier shocker? 😱



Vitalia Diatchenko is a set away from a maiden career Top 10 win after taking the first 6-2 against Serena Williams.#RG19pic.twitter.com/K7HjCJZlmv — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2019

Ahead of the French Open Williams withdrew from several tennis tournaments this spring, including the Miami Open and the Italian Open, citing health issues.