 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Serena Williams drops first set to Russian underdog Diatchenko

Published time: 27 May, 2019 16:57
Get short URL
Serena Williams drops first set to Russian underdog Diatchenko
Serena Williams © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
US tennis legend Serena Williams has had a dramatic start to her bid for the 24th Grand Slam title, losing the first set of her opening French Open match to unseeded Russian player Vitalia Diatchenko.

READ MORE: Meet Vitalia Diatchenko - 5 things you need to know about Serena Williams' French Open opponent

The 28-year-old Russian has stunned the former world number one with her powerful hits prompting Williams to make multiple unforced errors.

Diatchenko broke her opponent twice in the first set to take a lead in the match winning the match opener 6-2.

Ahead of the French Open Williams withdrew from several tennis tournaments this spring, including the Miami Open and the Italian Open, citing health issues.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies