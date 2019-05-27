Wozniacki rocked in French Open 1st round by 22yo Russian underdog Kudermetova
A clear underdog in the clash, Kudermetova performed a truly great sports feat on the clay court, winning a three-set thriller which lasted more than two hours.
Australian Open 2018 winner Wozniacki got off to a brilliant start, confidently taking the first set with a bagel score of 6-0. However, a more than impressive beginning seemed to produce a calming effect on the 13th-seed Dane who sensationally lost her next two sets to her less experienced opponent.
Comeback 🔛— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2019
Veronika Kudermetova pushes Caroline Wozniacki to a third set on Chatrier!
🎾 https://t.co/2FdF1RYRqf#RG19pic.twitter.com/gaczhlgpuh
The 22-year-old Kazan native, who was playing in her second Grand Slam main draw, won two straight sets with a twin score of 6-3 to knock Wozniacki out.
Wozniacki, a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, has been plagued with injuries this spring, winning just four matches on clay before competing in Paris.
Surprise de la journée ?— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2019
Viktoria Kudermetova élimine Caroline Wozniacki après avoir perdu le premier set 6-0, sa plus importante victoire en carrière.
Un début mémorable à Roland-Garros 👏#RG19pic.twitter.com/qVAta80MhB
Kudermetova’s stunning victory came just one day after another young Russian player, Anastasia Potapova, beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2.