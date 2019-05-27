Wozniacki rocked in French Open 1st round by 22yo Russian underdog Kudermetova

Promising Russian tennis player Veronika Kudermetova has sent home one of the French Open favorites, number 13 seed Caroline Wozniacki, beating the Danish star in the first round of the Grand Slam tournament 0-6, 6-3, 6-3.

A clear underdog in the clash, Kudermetova performed a truly great sports feat on the clay court, winning a three-set thriller which lasted more than two hours.

Australian Open 2018 winner Wozniacki got off to a brilliant start, confidently taking the first set with a bagel score of 6-0. However, a more than impressive beginning seemed to produce a calming effect on the 13th-seed Dane who sensationally lost her next two sets to her less experienced opponent.

The 22-year-old Kazan native, who was playing in her second Grand Slam main draw, won two straight sets with a twin score of 6-3 to knock Wozniacki out.

Wozniacki, a two-time quarter-finalist at Roland Garros, has been plagued with injuries this spring, winning just four matches on clay before competing in Paris.

Kudermetova’s stunning victory came just one day after another young Russian player, Anastasia Potapova, beat Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber 6-4, 6-2.