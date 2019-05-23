Cristiano Ronaldo greets Lewis Hamilton ahead of star-studded Monaco Grand Prix (VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 23 May, 2019 15:00
© Getty Images / Mark Thompson
Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Monte Carlo where he rubbed shoulders with Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton at Thursday’s practice ahead of the showpiece event of the F1 calendar this weekend.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who recently helped Juventus claim an eighth successive Scudetto in his debut season in Serie A, was given a tour of Hamilton’s Mercedes garage and the famous circuit’s pit lane ahead of Sunday’s race. There he met five-time world champion Hamilton, with the two of them embracing and posing for photographs inside the Silver Arrows garage.

Ronaldo is attending the event alongside his son Cristiano Jr. and close friend Jose Semedo. Cristiano Jr. was even given the rare thrill of sitting inside Hamilton’s famous Mercedes cockpit.

The Monaco Grand Prix is considered to be the showpiece event of the Formula 1 season, attracting numerous figures from the celebrity world each year.

Hamilton remains seven points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas in the Formula 1 standings, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen languishing in third position, more than 60 points behind leader Hamilton.

He finished fastest in the opening practice ahead of the official race, six hundredths of a second quicker than Verstappen. Hamilton announced this week that he was skipping media duties as a mark of respect to former world champion Niki Lauda who passed away on Monday.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, was named in Portugal’s squad for the UEFA Nations League semi-final with Switzerland on June 5. The winner will face either England or the Netherlands in the final.

