Iker Casillas’ wife diagnosed with ovarian cancer weeks after Spanish legend’s heart attack

Sara Carbonero, wife of former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, has revealed on social media that she has ovarian cancer, just three weeks after Casillas had a training ground heart attack.

Carbonero, a sports reporter with Deportes Cuatro, made the shocking announcement in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday in which she said that her family was still reeling from one medical shock when another followed immediately after.

The news came exactly three weeks after Casillas, who turned 38 on Monday, was rushed to hospital after experiencing heart trouble while in a training session with his club Porto. He has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

“When we hadn’t yet recovered from one shock, life has surprised us again,” Carnonero wrote on social media via translation.

“This time it’s me, that six-letter word I still struggle to write.

“A few days ago during a check-up, doctors described a malignant ovarian tumour and I have been operated on. Everything has turned out okay and fortunately we caught it in time but I’ve still got some months left fighting while I have the corresponding treatment.”

“I’m calm and confident everything is going to be okay. I know the road will be tough but will also have a happy ending. I have the support of my family and friends and a great medical team.

“I take advantage of this moment to ask that my journalist colleagues show the respect and understanding they have always shown me, especially in these difficult and delicate times for me and my family.”

Carbonero, 35, has two sons with Casillas and revealed the news after celebrating her husband’s birthday on Monday.

Casillas, meanwhile, recently called for an end to speculation as to whether or not he will opt to retire in the wake of his heart attack.

“Retire, there will be a day I have to retire. Let me announce the news when that time comes. For now, quiet,” he said on social media.