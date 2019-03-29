Turkish ‘razor blade attacker’ allowed to return to football

Turkish football player Mansur Calar, who was initially slapped with a life ban for allegedly cutting rivals with a razor blade, has been allowed to resume his career after his punishment was substantially reduced.

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Arbitration Board ruled on Thursday to reduce Calar’s life ban to 20 matches, also ordering him to pay 25,000 Turkish lira ($4,400).

The controversial incident took place earlier in March in Turkey’s third footballing tier in a game between Amedspor and Sakaryaspor, after which Amedspor's Calar was accused of slashing rival players with a razor blade.

Also on rt.com Footballer accused of using RAZOR BLADE to slash opponents in Turkey (VIDEO)

Footage shown on Turkish TV appeared to show that Calar had an object in his hand as the teams lined up before the game and later used it to inflict cuts on opposition players.

Sakaryaspor said that four players suffered injuries from a “sharp object,” prompting the national football authorities to launch a formal investigation.

READ MORE: Turkey ‘razor attack’ footballer hit with travel ban as investigation launched

Detailed inspection of the shocking footage from the match confirmed that Calar had intentionally cut several rivals with a razor blade.

Turkey’s Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDB) slapped Calar with a four-year-ban along with giving a 25,000 lira fine.

Amedsporlu futbolcu Mansur Çalar, Sakaryaspor maçına elinde gizlediği jiletle çıktı ve rakip takım futbolcularını yaraladı@TFF_Orgpic.twitter.com/QHhal7r14n — Yeni Şafak Spor (@yenisafakspor) March 3, 2019

According to Turkish sports rules, all bans exceeding three years are automatically converted into life bans, prohibiting athletes from competing in any events under Turkish sports federations.

Calar filed a complaint challenging the verdict imposed by the PFDB, and the TFF Arbitration Board has now upheld the appeal, allowing the player to return to football after sitting out 20 league matches.