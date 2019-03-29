Out of the Woods: Tiger produces INCREDIBLE trick shot to save par at WGC-Dell Match Play (VIDEO)

Tiger Woods has been one of the most spectacular golfers on the planet throughout his career, but his incredible shot on Day 2 of the WGC-Dell Match Play tournament may just have been one of the best shots of his career.

It started with an unfortunate lie after Woods' tee shot nestled in a divot in the fairway. And that tricky lie saw things go from bad to worse when Woods' wayward second shot ended up underneath a bush.

It seemed as if Woods would be forced to take a penalty drop, but instead the legend attempted a shot with a difficulty rating that was through the roof.

He got onto his knees and played an incredible left-handed shot that not only cleared the ball from under the bush, but also rolled it all the way to within just a few feet of the hole.

Woods then finished the job by coolly sinking the putt to save par.

It was the sort of shot that golfers can only dream of making, and one that proved that the American still has that incredible shot-making ability that took him to the top of the game in the early 2000s.