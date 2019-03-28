‘He deserves it’: Reaction as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appointed full-time Man Utd boss

Manchester United fans and former players have been reacting to the news that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been named the club’s permanent boss, with the appointment being met with ringing endorsement.

Solskjaer, 46, had been in the role on a caretaker basis since replacing the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, but has since lifted the Old Trafford gloom with an injection of much-needed positivity into the club as well as impressive results to match.

Under the Norwegian former United striker, the team have won 14 games from 19, drawing two and losing just three.

Included in that impressive run of form is a dramatic Champions League last 16 win over Paris Saint-Germain, while they have clawed themselves back into contention for a Premier League top four spot having been 11 points adrift in sixth place when Mourinho was dismissed.

Most PL points since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of Man Utd on December 19:

3️⃣2️⃣ - Man Utd

3️⃣1️⃣ - Liverpool

3️⃣0️⃣ - Man City

2️⃣6️⃣ - Arsenal

2️⃣2️⃣ - Tottenham pic.twitter.com/3OScAaZNAa — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 28, 2019

Already a legend from his playing days, Solskjaer was seen as a popular choice among fans and TV pundits for a permanent role at Old Trafford, despite others such as Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino continuing to be touted as a potential target.

But now that the United hierarchy have confirmed Solskjaer as full-time boss on a three-year deal, the reaction from fans and former players online has been overwhelmingly positive.

Former Solskjaer teammate Gary Neville, now a prominent TV pundit, hailed the step, saying he was “delighted.”

I’m delighted for Ole . I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed . However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource! ❤️👹 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 28, 2019

United goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel, who won a host of titles alongside the Norwegian, including the fabled ‘treble’ in 1999, also congratulated Solskjaer.

Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards lets chase some trophies🏆 @ManUtd#MUFCpic.twitter.com/S24sdNXvSG — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 28, 2019

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand, also a TV pundit, had pushed for the appointment and signalled his satisfaction on social media.

Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel... Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd! 🙌🏽 I hope my Thank You is in post Ole 🤣📝❤️ #MUFC#Olepic.twitter.com/lUUel4f6zw — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 28, 2019

Solskjaer had been publicly backed for the role by a host of United players, who had spoken positively of his impact since coming in, allowing the team to play the free-flowing, attacking football more commonly associated with United teams.

Striker Marcus Rashford praised the appointment, writing “congrats boss” with a picture of the pair.

Solskjaer has further endeared himself to fans since taking over as manager, frequently referencing the club’s long and storied history, and drawing on the deep well of experience from legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The Norwegian is often serenaded with the “Ole’s at the wheel” chant, and the hashtag was trending on Twitter after the news of his permanent appointment.

Solskjaer will now face the task of securing a top four Premier League spot – with United currently two points adrift in fifth – while negotiating a Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona.

He will also be charged with bolstering the squad with new additions during the summer transfer window, which will allow him to put his own imprint on the team as one of the world’s biggest clubs aims to return to the top.