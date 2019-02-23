Lionel Messi's 50th hat-trick inspires Barcelona to comeback win against Sevilla

The Argentinian maestro scored the 50th hat-trick of his career, including one typically spectacular strike, to help Barcelona come from behind twice to beat Sevila to go ten points clear at the top of La Liga.

Messi's first, a stunning volley from 16 yards on 26 minutes, cancelled out a Jesus Navas opener for Sevilla and he levelled again with a curling strike from the edge of the box midway through the second half after Gabriel Mercado regained Sevilla's advantage just before half time.

Spare a thought for Sevilla fans.



Lionel Messi has hardly let up once in the last 21 games he's lined up against them... 🇦🇷✨



😖⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️

😖⚽️🅰️🅰️

😖⚽️🅰️

😖🅰️

😖⚽️🅰️🅰️

😖⚽️

🥳

😖⚽️⚽️

😖⚽️🅰️

😖⚽️🅰️

😖🅰️

😖🅰️🅰️

😖⚽️

😖⚽️⚽️

😖⚽️

😖⚽️⚽️⚽️

😖⚽️⚽️🅰️

😖⚽️

😖⚽️

😖🅰️🅰️

😖⚽️ pic.twitter.com/2OF7dBtAPe — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) February 23, 2019

650 career goals

585 Barcelona goals

408 La Liga goals

267 assists

106 Champions League goals

65 Argentina goals

50 career hat-tricks

26 goals vs Real Madrid

9 La Liga titles

6 Copa del Reys

5 Ballons d'Or

4 Champions Leagues

1 🐐



Lionel Messi 👑 pic.twitter.com/mDRHcWCU1d — Catalan Army Kerala (@catalan_army_kl) February 23, 2019

The Catalans' captain scored his third on 85 minutes with a slick lob over goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and even found time to lay on a fourth for Luis Suarez in injury time.

Messi's trio of strikes makes it 650 senior goals in his career for both Barcelona and his national team and 33 in 32 games for his club so far this season - an average of one every 75 minutes of play.

Even at 31 years old, Messi remains the most potent attacking threat in world football and now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the league to ply his trade in Italy, La Liga is appearing an increasingly one horse town.

His goals take him nine clear of his teammate in the Barcelona attacking three, Luis Suarez, at the top of the La Liga goalscorer standings.