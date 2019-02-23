Venezuela's Maduro says breaks relations with Colombia, expels employees from Colombian embassy
Lionel Messi's 50th hat-trick inspires Barcelona to comeback win against Sevilla

Published time: 23 Feb, 2019 17:58
Lionel Messi © JORGE GUERRERO / AFP
The Argentinian maestro scored the 50th hat-trick of his career, including one typically spectacular strike, to help Barcelona come from behind twice to beat Sevila to go ten points clear at the top of La Liga.

Messi's first, a stunning volley from 16 yards on 26 minutes, cancelled out a Jesus Navas opener for Sevilla and he levelled again with a curling strike from the edge of the box midway through the second half after Gabriel Mercado regained Sevilla's advantage just before half time. 

The Catalans' captain scored his third on 85 minutes with a slick lob over goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik and even found time to lay on a fourth for Luis Suarez in injury time.

Messi's trio of strikes makes it 650 senior goals in his career for both Barcelona and his national team and 33 in 32 games for his club so far this season - an average of one every 75 minutes of play. 

Even at 31 years old, Messi remains the most potent attacking threat in world football and now that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the league to ply his trade in Italy, La Liga is appearing an increasingly one horse town.

His goals take him nine clear of his teammate in the Barcelona attacking three, Luis Suarez, at the top of the La Liga goalscorer standings.

