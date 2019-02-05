'What I wanted the most is a new metatarsal': Tearful Neymar reveals birthday wish (VIDEO)

Brazilian football ace Neymar, currently on the sidelines with his second foot injury in as many years, announced in a tearful speech on Sunday that all he wants for his 27th birthday is for his troublesome metatarsal to heal.

The PSG forward injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during a Coup de France round of 16 game against Strasbourg on January 23, with the club confirming shortly afterwards that the injury will keep the world's most expensive player off the pitch for up to ten weeks.

This injury will rule him out of both legs of Paris Saint-Germain's crunch Champions League ties with Manchester United, with the frustration for both the club and the player compounded further by this being the second time in a little over a year that Neymar has suffered this particular injury.

Speaking at an event in Paris last weekend in which he celebrated his 27th birthday with friends and family, Neymar admitted that dealing with the injury was one of the more frustrating sagas in his career.

"What I wanted the most as a birthday present today is a new metatarsal," Neymar said, pausing to wipe away tears, "so I could be on the field fighting and doing what I love the most, which is playing soccer."

A tearful Neymar didn’t get the birthday present he wanted 😥 pic.twitter.com/JW5Gm6kAAP — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 5, 2019

"It's been very hard to be on crutches all this time. Every athlete knows how hard that is," said Neymar, who said that his teammates in the French capital have been particularly helpful.

"They are giving me all the strength possible to help me return as soon as possible."

He continued, saying that he came close to canceling his birthday celebrations but decided that spending time with his loved ones would help him forget about the injury.

Neymar's absence will likely not impact PSG's pursuit of Ligue 1 where they lead LOSC by ten points with two games in hand at the top, but the club's pursuit of a Champions League title has been dealt a blow by the injury.

He is expected to miss multiple weeks of action, with a potential Champions League quarter final tentatively slated for the player's return should the Parisian side emerge from their round of 16 tie with Manchester United unscathed.