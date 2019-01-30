Italian manager handed 5-month ban for sickening pitch-side HEADBUTT of rival coach (VIDEO)

Giancarlo Favarin, manager of Italian Serie C outfit Lucchese, has been banned for the rest of the season after assaulting an opposing coach during Sunday's ill-tempered draw with Alessandria.

Favarin, 60, lost his cool in the sixth minute of injury time towards the end of the game, headbutting Alessandria assistant coach Gaetano Mancino during a touchline fracas.

Italian football authorities issued him with a suspension until June 30, 2019, meaning that he will play no further part in Lucchese's season.

Favarin had been sent from the touchline in the 95th minute moments before the incident occurred for engaging in arguments with the opposition bench. He defended his actions following the game, insisting that he had been spat at by Alessandria coaches.

Lucchese coach Giancarlo Favarin given five-month ban for this on Alessandria assistant after weekend Serie C game pic.twitter.com/btXvsPhHYB — James Dart (@James_Dart) January 29, 2019

"The Alessandria bench offended and spat at us. I would be sorry, but I was attacked and attacked," he said.

Alessandria's Mancino was issued with a two-match ban for "offensive and provocative behaviour towards the coach of the rival team during the match."

Lucchese have been embroiled in controversy in recent times, having been issued with an eight-point deficit in advance of the start of the Serie C season for "repeated administrative violations."

They currently lie in 16th position in Group A of Serie C after coming back from 2-0 down to rescue a draw in last weekend's ill-tempered fixture.