Ice hockey coach brings breathless player back to life following disastrous crash (VIDEO)

The ice hockey coach for a Russian amateur team in the Nizhny Novgorod region has saved the life of a player who collapsed and stopped breathing after crashing into the boards during a game.

The local game between Soyuz and NBD-bank, could have turned to tragedy after one of the players, Dmitry Tuturkin was body-checked by his opponent, hitting the boards with his neck.

Soyuz coach Ivan Orlov, who is himself a retired hockey player, promptly reacted to the situation, rushing from the bench to the motionless player to administer first aid, before medics arrived.

Having conducted first aid procedures, including intensive heart massage, the coach managed to resuscitate the player who was on the verge of death.

“Dmitry had his jaw shut tight. His lips turned blue and foam was around the mouth,” Orlov said, talking to local news outlet.

“His tongue sagged back blocking an airway. Together with the guys, we managed to open his mouth and keep the tongue. Then I started repeatedly pushing his chest until he started breathing. After seven more pushes, we managed to restart his heart. A moment later his breath was restored, he opened the eyes. On the whole, he didn’t breathe for more than a minute.”

Orlov later explained that he didn’t have medical education but saw enough first aid procedures performed by medical staff during his short hockey career. Tuturkin, who survived a near-fatal crash was taken to hospital, where medical examination revealed that his collarbone and ribs were broken.

The brave coach is expected to be rewarded for his prompt actions which saved the player’s life.