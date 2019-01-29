UFC's Khabib & McGregor agree settlements over Las Vegas brawl on $86 mln-rated weekend

UFC megastars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor have settled the terms of their punishment with the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NCAS) for their post-fight brawl on a weekend that netted 'Sin City' $86.4 million.

Rather than MMA’s two highest rollers convening to argue for a lesser punishment from Nevada’s sports governing body for violence outside the octagon, the commission will simply approve the terms of their respective negotiated discipline.

Russian Nurmagomedov, the promotion’s lightweight king, and McGregor, the former featherweight and lightweight champ, will not be present at the hearing when a five-strong commission panel approve the terms, which are as yet still unknown, on Tuesday.

Trouble spilled over when Khabib, still charged after his fourth-round submission of victory over McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena on October 6, the catharsis that came after weeks of brooding and trash-talking in the fight buildup, immediately vaulted the octagon and flew at McGregor teammate Dillon Danis, who had apparently been taunting the Dagestan native throughout the fight.

After, members of Khabib’s entourage - Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov - entered the octagon and exchanged punches with McGregor, to which the vanquished Irishman responded with blows of his own, landing himself in hot water for his troubles. Settlements with a Abubakar and Tukhugov have also reportedly arranged with the commission.

The NCAS are expected to continue to withhold half of Khabib’s $2 million fight purse, but that amount is considered a drop in the ocean to published figures from the UFC, which were, interestingly enough, published on Monday, one day before the hearing. The organization announced the total economic output for the Las Vegas metropolitan area was rated at a whopping $86.4 million, per the research of UFC-appointed Applied Analysis.

Among the factors for the UFC 229 money-spinning include the company-record 2.4 million plus pay-per-view buys for the event, generating $17.2 million in wages and salaries paid. Taxes paid by the company dwarfed even the fight purse of champion Khabib, standing at $3.4 million.

The research also revealed that the income for Las Vegas supported 414 jobs, with nearly 40% of the 20,034 fight attendees spending more than $2,000 on non-gambling activities.