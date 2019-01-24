Monaco suspend Henry pending decision over beleaguered manager’s future

Monaco have suspended manager Thierry Henry as the club discusses the Frenchman’s future, amid a disastrous run of form which sees them just one point off the bottom of the Ligue 1 table.

Henry was appointed in October, taking over from Leonardo Jardim after the club made a poor start to the season.

However, World Cup winner Henry – who made more than 100 appearances for the Monaco at the start of his playing career – has endured a disastrous time in his first managerial role.

Under the former Arsenal ace the club have won just two of 12 league games, with five wins in 20 games in total.

It appears the club hierarchy has now seen enough, “suspending” the 41-year-old pending a final decision on whether to retain his services or sack him.

The news comes after fervent speculation in recent days that Henry’s job could be handed back to the man he replaced, Jardim.

Monaco suffered a humiliating 5-1 home defeat to Strasbourg in the league on Saturday, before losing 3-1 in the French cup to Metz on Tuesday.

It is a stunning fall for a club that were French champions and Champions League semi-finalists two seasons ago - even taking into account the departure of a host of star players in recent years, including French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain, among others.

The club announced that assistant coach Franck Passi would take charge of training on Friday.