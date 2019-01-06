Lesnar yet to pay $250k fine for positive drug test in possible obstacle to UFC return – reports

WWE performer and occasional MMA figther Brock Lesnar has reportedly still not paid the fine imposed by the Nevada Athletic Commission for a drug test failure in 2016, presenting a potential stumbling block to his UFC return.

Lesnar, the only man to hold heavyweight gold in both the UFC and WWE, is tipped to resume his mixed martial arts career this year, but any potential return to the octagon can only come after he has settled an outstanding fine with the Nevada Athletic Commission.

The NAC imposed a $250,000 sanction on Lesnar for testing positive for banned substances in the wake of a UFC 200 win against Mark Hunt in July 2016. The bout was subsequently declared a no-contest.

Also on rt.com Brock Lesnar fails second drugs test on night of UFC 200 win

However, ahead of a rumored heavyweight title bout with current champion Daniel Cormier this year, Lesnar reportedly remains under indefinite suspension with the commission until the financial penalty has been cleared.

"(Lesnar) is still suspended based on his fine," NAC director Bob Bennett said last year. "He is required to pay the fine or set up a payment plan with the Attorney General’s Office (in order to nullify the suspension)."

Bennett has since confirmed to MMA Weekly that Lesnar's fine is still outstanding.

Lesnar enrolled in the USADA testing pool last summer and must submit six months' worth of clean tests before being declared an active competitor, as is the case with any fighter who is returning from a competitive hiatus.

He was tested five times last year, including at least once in the fourth quarter, indicating that both he and the UFC are serious about a return to MMA.

READ MORE: 'I'd rather walk away with my head held high' - Cormier relinquishes UFC light heavyweight title

Lesnar was even brought to the cage to confront Daniel Cormier following his heavyweight title victory against Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 last July and, despite signing a new WWE contract soon after, it isn't considered to be a stumbling block to any UFC return as he was under contract with his current employers during his UFC 200 clash with Hunt two-and-a-half years ago.

Cormier, for his part, has enthusiastically welcomed the prospective challenge but says that it must come soon as he intends to retire from active competition on the date of his 40th birthday in late March.