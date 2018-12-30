UFC 232: Fighters speak after stunning night of action as Jones & Nunes claim titles (LIVE)

UFC fighters are speaking after a stunning night of action at UFC 232 in California, which saw Jon Jones return to claim the light-heavyweight title and Amanda Nunes become the first ever female double champion.

Jones defeated Sweden's Alexander Gustafsson on his return to the octagon following a 17-month absence, reclaiming the title he had been stripped of last year.

That win was arguably upstaged by Nunes' stunning KO win over fellow Brazilian Cris Cyborg - previously unbeaten in more than a decade.

With the victory, Nunes added the featherweight title to her bantamweight crown, becoming the first ever women's 'champ champ' in the promotion.

The fighters from the UFC 232 card are now appearing at a post-event presser. Check out all the reaction below.