UFC 232: Fighters speak after stunning night of action as Jones & Nunes claim titles (LIVE)

UFC 232: Fighters speak after stunning night of action as Jones & Nunes claim titles

UFC 232: Fighters speak after stunning night of action as Jones & Nunes claim titles
UFC fighters are speaking after a stunning night of action at UFC 232 in California, which saw Jon Jones return to claim the light-heavyweight title and Amanda Nunes become the first ever female double champion.

Jones defeated Sweden's Alexander Gustafsson on his return to the octagon following a 17-month absence, reclaiming the title he had been stripped of last year. 

READ MORE: 'Daddy's home': Jon Jones KOs Alexander Gustafsson to win light-heavyweight title at UFC 232

That win was arguably upstaged by Nunes' stunning KO win over fellow Brazilian Cris Cyborg - previously unbeaten in more than a decade.

With the victory, Nunes added the featherweight title to her bantamweight crown, becoming the first ever women's 'champ champ' in the promotion.

READ MORE: Amanda Nunes stuns Cris Cyborg to become first female two-weight champ at UFC 232 

The fighters from the UFC 232 card are now appearing at a post-event presser. Check out all the reaction below.

