‘Transfer my court to Russia’: Khabib trolls UFC over Jon Jones’ case

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the latest in a list of the organization’s fighters to criticize the handling of the Jon Jones’ doping case and the moving of UFC 232 card from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

As professional MMA fighters queue up to criticize UFC over the Jones case, Nurmagomedov, who is still has part of his fight purse upheld by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), due to his leading role in the UFC 229 post fight melee, delivered yet another jibe at the promotion.

“Transfer my court to Russia @danawhite @ufc,” tweeted the Russian champion, apparently hinting at the absurdity of the move which saw a number of fans losing money over canceled flights and hotel reservations.

The card’s fighters also took a hit of up to 13% in tax difference between the states, not to mention their preparations, as decision to move the event was made on a six-day notice.

Nurmagomedov as well as his arch rival Conor McGregor both must wait for the late January decision of the NSAC to determine when they are both eligible to compete again.