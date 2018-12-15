Spartak Moscow fan to file countersuit over claims players ‘beat him up during pitch invasion’

A Spartak Moscow fan is reportedly launching a countersuit against the club, claiming he suffered injuries from players while being escorted off the pitch following an apparent attempt to confront captain Denis Glushakov.

Miroslav Golunov ran onto the pitch at the Otkritie Arena in the 70th minute of Spartak’s home Europa League game against Rapid Vienna on November 29.

He charged at club skipper Glushakov, who pushed him away before stewards and fellow Spartak players escorted him off the pitch.

Golunov now claims that the club intends to file a €20,000 ($22,500) case against him over the incident, which he says he will meet with a countersuit over injuries he allegedly suffered from players while being removed from the pitch.

“A representative of the club called me and warned me that a claim would be filed with me in the Tushinsky Court of Moscow to refund the club €20,000 because of my appearance on the field during the match with Rapid,” Golunov said, according to TASS.

“My lawyer and I decided to file a counter-claim to the club, and also ask the relevant authorities to initiate a criminal case of beating me by the players Glushakov and Fernando. Thus, we will seek a settlement agreement with the club in order to renounce mutual claims to each other,” he added, claiming that the injuries he received “were reflected in a medical report."

The fan is quoted as naming Spartak midfielder Fernando in the case, although he appears to have meant fellow Brazilian Luiz Adriano, who was seen remonstrating with Golunov.

Spartak have not officially commented on the fan’s claims, TASS reports.

On Friday, the Moscow club were fined €55,000 by UEFA for fan disorder at the match against Rapid and also for the home game against Glasgow Rangers in the same competition.

After the pitch invasion Golunov - who bears a striking resemblance to Barcelona star Lionel Messi according to some social media users - was reportedly detained for 10 days and handed a five-year ban from Spartak matches.

Spartak skipper Glushakov has been the target of intense fan anger, stemming from a rift between the player and former manager Massimo Carrera, who was sacked in October.

The Italian boss guided the team to their first title in 16 years in 2017 with the midfielder a driving force behind the triumph.

However, the pair fell out earlier this season when Glushakov ‘liked’ a social media post criticizing the manager.

That led to a period of exile from the first-team squad for the central midfielder and teammate Andrey Eshchenko.

Carrera was given his marching orders in October following a poor run of form, but many fans responded with hostility when Glushakov returned to the first team fold and reclaimed the captain’s armband.

Spartak ‘Ultras’ have waved prominent banners with a giant number 8 crossed out in reference to his shirt number, and he was even booed by home fans after scoring in the victory over Moscow rivals Lokomotiv earlier in December.

A fan again charged onto the pitch and approached Glushakov during that game, although the player later claimed that it was a sign of support and that the fan had merely wanted to shake his hand.

Glushakov has also been in the headlines in Russia for a bitter and very public divorce battle with his wife.