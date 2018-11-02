HomeSport News

Hulk Hogan returning to ring to host controversial WWE night in Saudi Arabia?

©Kevin Kolczynski/Reuters
Wrestling veteran Hulk Hogan will reportedly return to the WWE entertainment franchise in controversial fashion, by hosting the “Crown Jewel” tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Hogan left the world wrestling scene under a cloud back in 2015. It followed a race row in which audio emerged appearing to show the WWE Hall of Famer using racist language.

It’s now being reported that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is to be the host for the World Wrestling Entertainment organization’s doubtlessly lucrative night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has been billed as a wrestling world cup inside the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet news, Hogan featured on the WWE website as the superstar set to appear in Saudi Arabia.

His image was subsequently removed. However, the 65-year-old is still expected to appear as a host of the show. Much like the ‘Crown Jewel’ show itself, the revelation of Hogan’s return has not gone down entirely well.

The decision to put on a show in Saudi Arabia, organized in conjunction with the oil-rich nation’s sports authority, has stoked controversy, following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It has been speculated that wrestling superstar Jon Cena refused to get involved in the tournament after Khashoggi’s murder, which occurred inside a Saudi consulate building in Turkey.

Despite some backlash against the event, Hogan’s appearance has also been hailed by certain sections online.

After Hogan’s racist remarks came to light via a tape leaked to the National Enquirer, he apologized for his “unacceptable language.

"Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation," Hogan said in a statement. "It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it."

