Hulk Hogan returning to ring to host controversial WWE night in Saudi Arabia?

Wrestling veteran Hulk Hogan will reportedly return to the WWE entertainment franchise in controversial fashion, by hosting the “Crown Jewel” tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Hogan left the world wrestling scene under a cloud back in 2015. It followed a race row in which audio emerged appearing to show the WWE Hall of Famer using racist language.

It’s now being reported that Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, is to be the host for the World Wrestling Entertainment organization’s doubtlessly lucrative night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event has been billed as a wrestling world cup inside the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet news, Hogan featured on the WWE website as the superstar set to appear in Saudi Arabia.

HOGAN CROWN JEWEL UPDATE:



WWE confirmed to @WrestlingSheet that Hulk Hogan WILL be at Crown Jewel as the host of the event. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 31, 2018

His image was subsequently removed. However, the 65-year-old is still expected to appear as a host of the show. Much like the ‘Crown Jewel’ show itself, the revelation of Hogan’s return has not gone down entirely well.

Fix a PR disaster by bringing back another PR disaster. — PWM (@ProWrestlingMag) October 31, 2018

"We endeavor to make this the most problematic event in the history of professional wrestling." — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) October 31, 2018

Did someone in WWE sit down and go "how can we possibly make this event even more controversial?" — AB (@sleepisamyth) October 31, 2018

The decision to put on a show in Saudi Arabia, organized in conjunction with the oil-rich nation’s sports authority, has stoked controversy, following the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

It has been speculated that wrestling superstar Jon Cena refused to get involved in the tournament after Khashoggi’s murder, which occurred inside a Saudi consulate building in Turkey.

#WWE: “We’re going through with Crown Jewel.”



John Cena: pic.twitter.com/T36wTOuYjo — The Wrestling Life (@TWL_Podcast) October 30, 2018

Despite some backlash against the event, Hogan’s appearance has also been hailed by certain sections online.

WWE has added Hulk Hogan in the “including superstars” for Friday’s Crown Jewel event. The return is happening, brother. pic.twitter.com/B7piFoHOBA — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 31, 2018

Welcome back to the WWE @HulkHogan. The fans have missed you brother pic.twitter.com/6JGqTKggl4 — Donagh Corby (@DonaghCorby_) October 31, 2018

It's great to see the Hulkster back! Hope it's a fun show. — David Crabtree 🇺🇸 (@DavidWCrabtree) October 31, 2018

After Hogan’s racist remarks came to light via a tape leaked to the National Enquirer, he apologized for his “unacceptable language.”

"Eight years ago I used offensive language during a conversation," Hogan said in a statement. "It was unacceptable for me to have used that offensive language; there is no excuse for it; and I apologize for having done it."

