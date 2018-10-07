Legend John Terry announces retirement from football, may become manager

Legendary England defender John Terry has announced his retirement from professional football. The former Chelsea and England captain has made the decision after being unable to find a new club for four months.

"After 23 incredible years as a footballer, I have decided now is the right time to retire from playing," Terry said in a short statement on his Instagram page.

The center-back also has 78 caps and six goals for the English national team, making appearances at FIFA World Cups and two European Championships.

Terry swapped Chelsea for Championship side Aston Villa in 2017, but left the club in summer after it failed to qualify for the Premier League. In September, the 37-year-old was linked with a move to Spartak Moscow, but eventually opted against moving to the Russian capital.

According to reports in the UK media, Terry may now pick up a managerial role at Aston Villa.

