‘We’ll demand Ferguson fight as long as he’s alive’ – Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov says that once Tony Ferguson has recovered from injury, they intend to demand another match-up with the American.

It emerged on Sunday night that the much-anticipated UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson had been canceled for the fourth time, this time due to an injury to Ferguson.

BOOM!!!!!! We got Khabib vs The Champ Max Holloway for the 155lb title this Saturday in Brooklyn New York!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/quvI3UqGXh — Dana White (@danawhite) April 1, 2018

While UFC head Dana White has already said that the promotion has no intention of attempting to organize a fight between the two for the fifth time, Nurmagomedov senior says that a fight with Ferguson is still a key consideration for his son.

“As long as Ferguson is able to walk, we’ll demand this fight,” the coach told TASS on Monday.

“We’re ready to fight with him any time and under any circumstances. We’re wishing him to get well, and waiting for him,” he added.

Nurmagomedov senior also spoke highly of Max Holloway, who will now replace Ferguson and fight against the Dagestan native this Saturday in Brooklyn.

“He’s a very dangerous opponent, who dropped Jose Aldo in his last bout. He’s very fast and a smart fighter, so this is going to a very interesting fight. I think Holloway is not any less interesting than Ferguson.”

White told ESPN that Ferguson will now lose his interim championship title, and the winner of the Nurmagomedov-Holloway fight will become the organization's lightweight champion.