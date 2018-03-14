Russia will respond over Skripal case only after official request from UK – Lavrov
HomeSport News

Milenina leads Russian medal haul in PyeongChang with cross-country sprint gold

Get short URL
Milenina leads Russian medal haul in PyeongChang with cross-country sprint gold
© Grygory Sysoev / Sputnik
Russian Paralympian Anna Milenina has won the women’s standing sprint classic race at the PyeongChang Winter Games on Wednesday to become a six-time Paralympic gold medalist.

Read more
Yekaterina Rumyantseva wins first place in the women's standing 10 kilometer race (LW5/7 class) during biathlon competitions at the XII Paralympic Winter Games. © Grigoriy Sisoev Russian para athlete Rumyantseva wins 3rd gold at PyeongChang 2018

This was Milenina’s fourth medal at the 2018 Games; she earlier won three silvers in the 10km and 6km biathlon races, as well as in the 15km cross-country event, in which victory was taken by Milenina’s teammate, Ekaterina Rumyantseva.

By winning her sixth gold, Milenina became a 16-time Paralympic medalist. To go with her six golds, she also has seven silver and three bronze medals from a total four Winter Games. Milenina also has 11 world titles under her belt.

Also on Wednesday, Russian Mikhalina Lysova grabbed silver in the women’s vision-impaired sprint, while Marta Zaynullina took bronze in the women’s sitting-skiing sprint.

Russian athletes competing in PyeongChang are obliged to compete under the name Neutral Paralympic Athletes (NPA) following the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC) decision to keep in force the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC).

Despite only 30 Russians being declared eligible for PyeongChang, the reduced squad stands second in the medal standings with six gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

READ MORE: Athletes from Russia win 2 biathlon golds & silver at Paralympics in South Korea

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.