Russian bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tests positive for banned heart drug

Russian bobsleigh athlete Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for a banned heart drug on February 18 during the Winter Games at PyeongChang, Russian bobsleigh federation said on its Facebook page.

“The doping test of a pilot from Russia’s team, Nadezhda Sergeeva, from February 18 came back positive for a drug medication, listed as banned substance,” the statement on the Russian Bobsleigh Federation’s Facebook page says. “A few day prior to the test, her sample was clean on February 13. The team’s medical staff didn’t prescribe medicine to the athlete.”

Both the federation and Sergeeva “understand the extent of their responsibility and realize how this may impact on the entire team,” the statement added.

