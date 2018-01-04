Trump promises no military drills with S. Korea during Winter Olympics

Seoul and Washington have agreed to not hold any joint military exercises in the region during the PyeongChang Olympic Games in February, Reuters reports citing South Korea’s presidential office. In a phone call, the presidents of the two countries have discussed the recent talks between the South and the North, with US President Donald Trump having expressed hopes the process would lead to good results. At the start of the year, the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he was open to talks with Seoul, calling for a lowering of military tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The presidential office in Seoul welcomed the conciliatory message, and a ‘hotline’ communication channel between the two administrations was reopened this week.