Ruthless Russian football: ‘Sole spectator’ braves snowstorm in youth league match (VIDEO)
The extreme weather episode happened on Saturday during a match hosted by Amkar Perm, with visiting FC Ural Yekaterinburg. Perm, which is located just west of the Ural Mountains, is transitioning into winter along with the rest of the European part of Russia.
Roughly 15 minutes into the game, snow started falling. By minute 35, the flurries turned into a proper snowstorm, rapidly covering the field. After 45 minutes, the referee couldn’t even find the center spot for the kick-off after a goal.
Беспощадный российский футбол ⚽#АмкарМУралМpic.twitter.com/50ElkNaKO8— ФК Урал (@FCURAL) October 28, 2017
Footage of the match shows a single spectator in the stands braving the extreme weather, with the commentator saying the “poor soul” may become covered in a snowbank by the end of the match.
Давно забытое в футболе амплуа чистильщика #АмкарМУралМpic.twitter.com/fgKoOBNl96— FC Amkar (@fc_amkar) October 28, 2017
FC Ural tweeted photos of the match with comments like “ruthless Russian football,” as the visitors were demolished by Amkar Perm 5:1. The Yekaterinburg club also acknowledged that the extreme weather was not the reason for their defeat.
📷Большой фоторепортаж с матча #АмкарМУралМ. Это стоит видеть😀https://t.co/TgbDe3zBP7pic.twitter.com/JvhIUrLwVw— ФК Урал (@FCURAL) October 28, 2017
The storm didn’t last long, and the second half was relatively snow-free, as the field was cleared during the break.